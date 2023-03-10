Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Roads

Labor commits to more than $41 million in funding for roads and bridges projects across the Lismore Electorate.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
March 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FUNDING worth more than $3 million will be allocated to Tenterfield for roads and bridges projects which have taken years to upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.