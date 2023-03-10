FUNDING worth more than $3 million will be allocated to Tenterfield for roads and bridges projects which have taken years to upgrade.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said there will funding for 'legacy' projects across the electorate under a Minns Labor government.
About $3.12 million will go to Tenterfield Shire Council to ensure completion of a major upgrade of Mount Lindesay Road between Legume and Woodenbong.
It is part of the NSW Labor's Regional Road Capital Fund worth more than $41 million.
"Some of these 'legacy' projects have been around for decades, put in the too-hard basket or sitting low on priority lists," Ms Saffin said.
"I've spent my first Parliamentary term lobbying for them in a strategic, strong and sustained way.
"I thank Shadow Ministers John Graham and Jenny Aitchison for taking them up in this funding package because all projects will improve road safety and connectivity in areas hard hit by bushfires and floods in recent years.
"I know that there is always more to do; road and bridge repair are among my top priorities.
"I will continue to work with local councils and communities to ensure that we receive our fair share of the increased funding which will be invested by a Minns Labor Government."
Saffin said NSW Labor's new $670-million Emergency Road Repair Fund is a Minns Labor Government's first investment in fixing the critical nature of our regional roads on the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.
"For more than a decade, maintenance of regional roads has tended to be patch-up jobs and we're certainly not doing world's best practice. We need to turn this around," Ms Saffin says.
"The Nationals in Government made a signature commitment in 2019 to reclassify and transfer up to 15,000 kilometres of roads to State responsibility but this has been an abject failure and could take another decade. It's a hollow promise."
Last month, the NSW Nationals announced a $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix potholes on council roads across the state.
Local Nationals candidate Alex Rubin said roads were the number one issue residents across the electorate were talking about in the lead-up to the state election.
Tenterfield was announced to receive $3,071,634 after an initial $579,000 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round in November.
Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said: "After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding".
"Since 2019, we have invested $1.8 billion into fixing the local roads you use to make your daily life easier."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
