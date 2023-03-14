Giana Saccon has resigned from Tenterfield Shire Council.
The councillor was elected for D Ward at the election in December 2021.
The council released a statement on Wednesday, March 15, which said the councillor's resignation was effective from that day.
"On behalf of my fellow councillors, we acknowledge the contribution of the outgoing councillor," Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said.
"Her work and advocacy whilst on council resulted in diverse discussions on topics raised throughout her tenue.
"We wish Giana all the best for her future," she said.
At the March council meeting, the council will decide if a byelection will be held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.
