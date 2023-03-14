Actor Barnaby Joyce made his film debut in 2022 in a 12-minute flick.
But the fledgling movie star, who is still the Member for New England despite the potential of a career in Hollywood, will not be there when the movie comes to the big screen in Armidale on Saturday, March 18.
The screening will be part of Flickerfest, Australia's largest Short Film Festival, which will bring a host of short movies to Armidale over two nights.
It begins with a night of international flicks on Friday, March 17, then Australian movies on Saturday, March 18.
So it's on the second night where you will find White Lies, a flick by Sydney director Greg Moran about a well-intending father whose lies escalate out of control at his daughter's prestigious school.
It's in White Lies that Mr Joyce makes a camero appearance. But he's not the only well known face. Hosts of Channel Seven's The Morning Show, Larry Emdur and former New Englander Kylie Gillies also appear.
About 200 short films were chosen for Flickerfest from 3000 entries.
Among the international highlights enjoying their Australian premieres include a stunning journey through the vast Greenlandic landscape in the powerful Danish drama 'IVALU' and the delightful and surprising Canadian animation, 'The Flying Sailor'.
Both those movies were nominated for the Academy Awards held on Monday.
Speaking of the Oscars, when we contacted Mr Joyce's office to ask about the movie, they were quick to point out that was not the reason for the MP's absence from the Armidale movie screening.
Unfortunately, he's already got commitments on that day, his office confirmed.
"Readers can be assured it's not because he needed to be at this week's Oscars," the spokesman said.
"Nor do we anticipate Mr Joyce will be inducted into the Oscar's Hall of Fame for his leading hand in producing the 2015 hit 'Pistol and Boo' featuring then celebrity couple, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp."
The festival will be held over two nights, on March 17-18, at Belgrave Cinema in Armidale.
