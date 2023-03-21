The 30-piece brass band from the German state of Bavaria provided the highlight of the Bavarian Cultural and Musical Festival.
Spending a week in Tenterfield, the band played at several events, including two nights in a row at Memorial Hall, and at markets in Bruxner Park during the festival organised by Tenterfield Rotary Club.
The weeklong visit by the Bavarian Brass Band was the 11th time the band has come to town.
It honours the sister city partnership between Tenterfield, Ottobeuren, Hawangen and Bohen in the Unter Allgau region of Germany.
The Beerfest, held at Memorial Hall on Saturday evening, was the biggest event of the festival and provided a night of excellent music, singing, dancing and German food and beer.
On Saturday morning, the concert in Bruxner Park also featured the Tenterfield Highlanders Pipe Band, visiting pipe bands, Scottish and Irish dancers and other musical acts.
