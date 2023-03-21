Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Bavarian Cultural and Musical Festival features brass band from Germany

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
The 30-piece brass band from the German state of Bavaria provided the highlight of the Bavarian Cultural and Musical Festival.

