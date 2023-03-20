Junior & Blaster cricket finished up for the season with a parents and kids fun game followed by a presentation ceremony and barbecue at Shirley Park on Friday.
Award winners for the season are as follows:
Encouragement: Ainslie Culbert
Most Improved: Charlie Miller
Spirit of Cricket: Evie Ebbern
All young Blaster players received a commemorative medallion.
Encouragement: Foster Culbert
Most Improved: Thomas Skinner
Spirit of Cricket: Nate Lockwood
Cricketer of the Year: Jordan Merchant
Well done everyone to all club juniors. Hope to see everyone back again next season.
