When you turn up at the polling booth to vote, you will be given two ballot papers - a large one for the Legislative Council (Upper House) and a small one for the Legislative Assembly (Lower House).
Voters elect members of the Legislative Assembly for four-year terms using an optional preferential voting system. Members of the Legislative Council are elected for eight-year terms using a proportional representation voting system.
In NSW, there are 93 Legislative Assembly electoral districts. There are 42 MLCs, but only 21 are voted in each four-year cycle.
The Legislative Assembly District of Lismore covers a broad area - it includes Woodburn to the south, Federal to the east, north to the QLD border, including Murwillumbah, and west of Tenterfield. The seat of Lismore has 57,928 electors and occupies an area of 13,215 square kms.
NSW is unique in Australia in that it has an optional preferential voting system to elect the Legislative Assembly. This means you don't have to number all of the boxes if you don't want to. You must put the number "1" before at least one candidate to be counted as a valid vote.
Preferences however, can be crucial if the primary vote count is close. If your preferred candidate is not in the top two in the primary vote, and you haven't marked preferences, then your vote is exhausted, and will not impact the final decision.
The eight candidates vying for the seat of Lismore shared a few words on who they are, and what they stand for.
Janelle Saffin has served as State Member for Lismore since March 2019, and was formerly Federal MP for Page.
Janelle's strong community advocacy and achievement is exemplified by her spearheading of the region's flood recovery.
She has worked for the United Nations and is an Adjunct Professor in business, law and arts at SCU.
"Having been at the heart of the Gasfield Free Northern Rivers campaign which won against coal seam gas, I know how important it is to protect the people and places we love," Adam said.
"I'm determined to keep fighting for a fair flood recovery and a fossil fuel free future."
"After 26 years in the Army, a proud first responder, I am standing for a 'Future Ready Lismore'," Alex said. "Our recovery has stalled, we are sleepwalking into the next disaster.
"I am committed to the decade long rebuild - I will see it through. You deserve better and I want your vote!"
Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform.
"We are campaigning to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption," Ross said.
"I work in disability care and have an interest in energy issues and sustainable economics.
"I'm running to de-corrupt politics and implement sustainable solutions for our future."
Animals, People and the Planet.
"I want meaningful action on the climate emergency, which has placed both the people and animals of Lismore in crisis," Vanessa said.
"In NSW, we've passed more private members bills than any other party. I will bring about meaningful change for my community."
Allen's three headline policies are: Trainline reinstatement - Casino to Murwillumbah also Armidale to Murwillumbah; 50% Renewables by 2030 all electorate; Jobs in infrastructure & regions.
"I am an electrical engineer with energy experience - Future energy mix, sugar milling experience, and understand big spend projects," allen said.
James is standing on a platform to expose what he says are inaccuracies in Indigenous recorded history in the region.
He says place names in the region are "fake" and are "a white man's fabrication", not reflecting the true Indigenous tribes or culture of the area.
Matthew did not respond to questions by the time we went to print.
His campaign material says he will fight for a fair share for Lismore.
"I am committed to protecting our freedoms, our rights, and our culture, for generations to come."
