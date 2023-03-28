A PACKED program will run over four days when the Oracles of the Bush event is held at Tenterfield this week.
From Thursday, there will be breakfasts and lunches in open-air spaces where people can mingle with the professional poets and patrons across multiple venues.
The Kids concert on Friday will see a few hundred children come from Tenterfield, Bonalbo, Drake, Jennings and Urbenville.
There is also an art competition before the Looming Legends amateur poetry competition starts in the afternoon.
Marco Gliori, Muz Hartin, Neil McArthur, Susan Carcary, Melanie Hall and Errol Gray will entertain the crowd in the popular Saturday night concert.
The major theme this year Community Threads concentrates on the kindness of local people and how they treat each other.
"We're booked out for the concert on Saturday and all the catered events," event organiser Carmel Rose said.
"The theme revolves around how the community comes together and how we can help each other."
Each year, the Tenterfield Oracles of the Bush committee selects a local legend to be the face of the festival.
She will be recognised at the Tenterfield Transport Museum on Thursday.
"Our legend does a lot of work in the community and has made quilts for people in disaster areas, so that all ties into it," Ms Rose said.
The central focus of the festival is the Looming Legends Poetry Competition.
It has two distinct categories - the written and the performance section with one of the most substantial prize pools in Australia along with the unique Tenterfield Cork Tree Trophy for the Looming Legends Original Work Champion.
"It's been going for 27 years now so we must be doing something right," Ms Rose said.
"We have an amazing committee of about 10 women. Everyone has a job and they get in and get it done."
Walk-ups are welcome for the Children's Concert, the Looming Legend Heats on Friday and Saturday and the Looming Legends finals on Sunday.
However, organisers recommend booking in advance.
For bookings visit: https://events.humanitix.com/2023-oracles-of-the.../tickets.
