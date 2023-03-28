A dominant display against the Teletubbies delivered the KLAS Bouncers the 2022-23 Tenterfield senior cricket title.
The Bouncers won the toss and opted to send their opponents in to bat.
It turned out to be a wise decision with the Teletubbies losing their first wicket with only three runs on the board.
Brendan Blaker was the first victim after being run out, then Matthew Savins bowled Tyler Sargeant for eight.
Savins then repeated the effort on Tyran Petrie for a duck.
Geoff Swan and Will Sheather provided some resistance.
Swan was trapped leg-before-wicket by Josh Parker on seven while Sheather battled away.
Sheather's next batting partner, John Finnerty was bowled by Pat Skinner for four and then his next in Geoff Swan was dismissed by Ben Culbert for four.
Sheather's innings ended on 28 after being stumped by Matthew Paton off Dan Leeson's bowling.
From there it was pretty well over with tail-enders Keiran Jones dismissed for four off Paton's bowling and Parker claiming Wes Smith's wicket.
The Teletubbies were all out for 66 in 11.2 overs.
In reply, the Bouncers fired.
They only lost one wicket in their run chase with Leeson caught on eight off Finnerty's bowling.
Skinner finished on 28 not out and Paton on 18 not out as they chased down the required runs in 14.3 overs.
Award winners for the 2022-23 season.
Player of the year: Matt Paton
Breakout junior player of the year: Ellie Merchant
Batting awards
Winner: Matt Paton (467 runs)
Runners-up: Geoff Swan (286), Tyler Sargeant (239) and Geoff Fearby (212)
Bowling awards
Winner: Geoff Swan (12 wickets)
Runners-up: Daniel Leeson (11) and Matt Paton (9)
Most catches
Winner: Geoff Fearby (7 catches)
Runners-up: Matt Paton (6), Tyler Sargeant, Ed Hickson and Scott Coventry (5)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
