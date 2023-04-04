The annual Oracles of the Bush poetry festival has drawn another good crowd, with people travelling hundreds of kilometres to hear professional and amateur authors in action at the four-day event in Tenterfield.
This year's edition attracted visitors from areas such as Ballina and Lismore in the Northern Rivers region, and the Sunshine Coast in south-east Queensland.
Organiser Carmel Rose said the children's concert was a highlight, with about 300 students from Tenterfield, Bonalbo, Drake, Jennings and Urbenville filing into the showground pavilion on Friday night.
Other events on the four-day program included a paddock to plate luncheon at Arrajay Downs, poets brawl at Jubilee Park and campfire yarns on Friday night at the showground.
"The people who came had a wonderful time and were very complimentary about the whole weekend," she said.
Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said people travelled from afar to attend the festival every year.
"They really enjoy themselves and they enjoy shopping in the local shops," she said.
"It is great to be able to enjoy a great rollicking yarn and have a bit of fun."
The festival started with the induction of 2023 Legend Fran Bulmer at the Transport Museum and finished on Sunday with the Looming Legends grand final in front of a packed crowd at the showground pavilion.
Among the award winners in the Looming Legends competition were Ken Reimers and Lara Flanagan, who took out first prize in the Original and Pre-Published categories respectively.
"We contract professional poets to entertain during the weekend and then we have the Looming Legends Competition, which is an amateur poetry competition," Ms Rose said.
"That's run over two heats - one on Friday and one on Saturday - and then the finalists go through to a grand final on the Sunday.
"That is all judged by the professional poets who are here.
"We also run a written competition, where people just post in an entry and we have entries there from North Queensland, South Australia and all over Australia."
Ms Rose said the event was possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers.
"It takes a lot of work. We have a very small committee, and we pull in a few other extras on the weekend to help us move chairs and set up the halls," she said.
"It works really well. We don't have any paid people on our committee, it is totally volunteer-based."
Cr Petrie said this year's festival was another successful event for Tenterfield.
"I'm sure the hospitality businesses in town would have been very pleased with the numbers," she said.
"It was great to have [professional poet] Murray Hartin along. He hasn't been here for some years, so it was great to have him back again."
A full list of award winners is available on the Oracles of the Bush Facebook page.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
