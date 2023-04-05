Packed event program for Tenterfield Autumn Festival

Tenterfield will be abuzz with activity over the Easter long weekend as the Autumn Festival returns for a third straight year.
The four-day event begins on Good Friday with live music, barefoot bowls, children's entertainment and a barbecue lunch at the Tenterfield Bowls Club.
Other events scheduled across the weekend include markets at Jubilee Park, high tea at the Tenterfield Railway Station and helicopter tours departing Shirley Park.
Eat Street will come alive from 5pm on Saturday behind Bad Manners and Co, while several local restaurants and cafes will also trade across the weekend.
The festival's culinary offerings will extend to Bruxner Park, where King Brown will host his popular camp oven demonstrations from Saturday to Monday.
Glenrock Gardens is set to take centre stage during the festival as host of several events, including a Long Table Gourmet Degustation Lunch and a picnic in the gardens.
Arguably the festival's most popular event, Tenterfield's Biggest Easter Egg Hunt, will return to Jubilee Park on Easter Sunday and will include a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Good crowds flocked to the 2022 festival and more of the same is expected this year, with a busload of tourists from Brisbane among the out of town visitors set to descend on Tenterfield for the four-day event.
Autumn Festival organiser and Tenterfield Shire councillor Kim Rhodes said a year of work went into preparing for the show.
"We have been cooking all week and pulling together cups, saucers and plates, and just checking that everything works, as well as talking to the bands," she said.
"It really takes a year to organise an event like this and the last sort of three weeks it just becomes your full-time life.
"We have a committee of about eight people, and we all do specific jobs and have specific roles.
"On the day we all seem to pull together and run a pretty good event for the town."
Cr Rhodes said the Easter egg hunt at Jubilee Park was a highlight, with about 300 children taking part in the event last year.
"We have children's rides and a DJ, so he will provide plenty of kid's music and entertainment for them to sing and dance to as well," she said.
"Coles sponsor that event for us and they do an amazing job donating all the Easter eggs for that one."
Among the long list of entertainers set to perform at the event are local musician Helen Conroy, Byron Bay folk and blues singer Tim Stokes and the Southern Downs String Ensemble from Stanthorpe in Queensland.
Go online to see the full festival program. Reservations are required for catered events and can be booked at tenterfieldautumnfestival.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
