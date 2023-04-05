There's less than two weeks before the Border Rivers rugby league competition is due to start and the Tenterfield Tigers have been preparing hard.
The Tigers had a hit out at Inglewood on Saturday for some pre-season fixtures.
The league tag team won all three of their games without a point scored against them.
Player-coach Emily McMeniman said they only had one substitute player for the day's fixtures.
"We have a few new players, a few returning from last year. Four or five new girls which is good," she said.
In terms of the men, they only had 13 players for their opening match against Warwick Suburbs and won 22-6 before facing Inglewood with 12 players to go down 22-12.
McMeniman said it wasn't until late in the second game that Inglewood were able to get the better of the Tigers men.
"Inglewood got away with it in the second-half," she said.
"They [the Tigers] went really well for only having 12 men."
The season starts on April 15 with the Tigers beginning their campaigns in an away fixture against Warwick Suburbs.
The Tigers' first home game will be April 29 against the McIntyre Warriors.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.