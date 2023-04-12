Tenterfield was the place to be over the Easter long weekend as the Autumn Festival returned to town with a packed event program.
The event again proved to be a major drawcard for the region, with visitors travelling hundreds of kilometres from places like Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney to soak up the atmosphere.
Organiser and Tenterfield Shire councillor Kim Rhodes said the Easter egg hunt alone drew about 750 people to Jubilee Park on Sunday as the four-day festival set a new attendance record.
"I think it was by far the biggest crowd out of the three events we've had. Normally the markets finish at about 12 but they just kept going and going," she said.
"King Brown the camp oven king, he was in Bruxner Park for three days and had massive crowds right through the weekend, culminating yesterday where he cooked up some beef and pork.
"All the accommodation was full in town and there were so many camping in the showgrounds and all the other camping grounds around the town.
"A lot of them are there to see family, and that's why we chose this four-day event so people had something to do when they came home instead of shops being closed and nothing happening.
"It was all about giving locals something to do but also bringing extra visitors to the town. As far as our committee is concerned, our main priority is trying to get people through the doors of other businesses."
The festival spanned the entire Easter long weekend, beginning with live music, barefoot bowls and a barbecue lunch at the Tenterfield Bowls Club on Good Friday.
Other events on the packed four-day schedule included markets, camp oven demonstrations, picnics and a line-up of musical acts featuring performers from places like Byron Bay and Stanthorpe in Queensland.
About 1500 people passed through Eat Street behind Bad Manners and Co on Saturday night, while high tea at the historic railway station was a sell-out.
Cr Rhodes said the committee needed more volunteers to help with events and projects so the festival could continue to grow.
"We will sit down, look at the highs and lows and work out what we can do better so we can keep improving," she said.
"We had a new coordinator at the markets and it was great to have her on board. She was able to keep that rolling for a little bit longer.
"It's just nice to see people in the shops, walking around, having a cup of tea or coffee in all the different coffee shops and having breakfast.
"It is a really important part of the event to get people into the businesses."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
