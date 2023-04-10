Tenterfield Star
Northern wins the District Exhibit Competition at Sydney Royal 2023

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:54am, first published April 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Northern District claimed the top gong in the coveted District Exhibit Competition, with their pumpkin patch inspired design, while the best display award went to Southern District.

