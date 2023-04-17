Tenterfield Shire Council is drafting three budgets as it awaits the outcome of a special variation lodged with the NSW pricing watchdog to increase rates by more than 100 per cent over two years.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) announced on April 13 that it was re-opening community consultation on the proposed rates hike after council made minor revisions to its application.
A total of 17 NSW councils have lodged a special variation request to increase rates above the 2023/24 cap, which has been set at 4.2 per cent for Tenterfield.
READ ALSO:
Council's push for a 43 per cent hike in the next financial year and another 43 per cent lift in 2024/25 works out to a cumulative increase of 104.9 per cent.
The proposal was put forward in 2022 amid dire financial forecasts that council could go into administration within 18 to 24 months.
If IPART approves the special variation request, residential ratepayers would fork out an additional $5.41 per week in 2023/24, or about $280 for the year, and $7.84 in 2024/25.
The jump would be greater for farmland, which makes up about 48 per cent of the shire, with rates climbing to an average of $13.33 per week in the next financial year and then $19.04 in 2024/25.
Tenterfield has lower residential and farmland rates than many nearby towns, including Uralla and Glen Innes, and is facing a predicted financial shortfall of more than $47m over 10 years.
The proposed rates increase would result in additional income of about $2.081m in the 2023/24 financial year and a further $2.976m in 2024/25, according to council figures.
It is understood the revised application submitted to IPART contained only minor updates and there was no modification to the variation request for the proposed rate increase.
Tenterfield mayor Browyn Petrie said council would not need "as high an amount" out of rates if the federal financial assistance grants scheme was returned to one per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue.
Contributions to councils through the long-standing program have dropped to 0.55 per cent in the past three decades, according to the Australian Local Government Association.
"We are hoping that they see that councils are responsible for 25 per cent of the services with a very small percentage of the income, so that would make the world of difference to us," Cr Petrie said.
Cr Petrie said council had held back on introducing the 43 per cent rate increase to ensure residents could bounce back from droughts, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said council was preparing three budgets based on different scenarios, one of which was based on the capped rate, another on the 43 per cent rise and the third "hanging somewhere in the middle".
"We are trying the best we can to maintain the services that people need, and if we don't get either the increase in the federal assistance grants or increased rates, then there will be further cutbacks," she said.
"We just have to ensure the future viability of our community and the community across the shire, which includes several villages and all the businesses, residents and visitors."
Residents can have their say on the proposed rates increase through the IPART website before May 5, with the watchdog to release its final decision on all applications by June.
IPART said submissions from both consultation periods so far would be considered in its assessment of the council's proposed rates hike.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.