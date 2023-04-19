A GROUP in New England have painted a tree blue on the way into town to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide.
The TenterLIFE Suicide Prevention Network have joined the Blue Tree Project which is a national initiative with 958 trees now planted across the country.
READ ALSO:
It hopes joining a national program coupled with the placement of the tree will keep mental health at the forefront of people's minds.
Tenterfield joins other blue tree communities across the region, including Armidale, Warialda, Moree, Guyra, Bundarra and Walcha.
"It's to make people aware of mental health and we're doing whatever we can to get people talking," TenterLIFE chairperson Lexie Sherren said.
"If it gets people talking and reduces the stigma around suicide, then hopefully it will help someone who is suffering from mental health problems.
"Having a tree like that right in the centre of the town might make people stop and think what it's all about.
"I think word has gotten out already and we've had people passing through town asking us what we were doing."
A monthly meetup and walk has helped raise the profile of the local group over the past year.
They usually meet in Jubilee Park, then walk down Rouse Street or other parts of town where they can be easily spotted in their yellow t-shirts.
Some of the walkers include people who have had experience of losing loved ones to suicide.
"People recognise the t-shirts now," Ms Sherren said.
"We really need to get to the youth and we really need to get the whole community involved.
"We do want to do another tree and we're always looking for more some more funding, too.
The groups walk in May coincides with White Reef Day where they scatter flowers in memory of people lost to suicide.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.