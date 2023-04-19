The Tenterfield Tigers might have been beaten in their opening match of the Border Rivers men's rugby league competition but they went down fighting.
The Tigers travelled to Warwick to face Eastern Suburbs and they started the game with 14 players.
Two minutes in, the Tigers then lost a player through injury and, with no bench reserves, they battled on.
They eventually were beaten 28-26 but coach David Landers was proud of the way they hung on.
"Then we had one sent off so we played with 12 and they had two sent off so they played with 11 but they had 10 reserves," he said.
Just the way the boys toughed it out....- David Landers
"We got in front with five minutes to go and we just couldn't hang on and they beat us in the last minute.
"Just the way the boys toughed it out, especially losing one sub straight up in the first two minutes.
"That is like a bonding thing."
Landers said Josh Lucas and Wayne Brown were standouts, the latter being away for the week to turn up and score three tries.
The earlier league tag match saw the Tigers women continue on with their winning ways.
They also travelled with one bench reserve but managed a 42-4 victory over the newcomers.
Player-coach Emily McMeniman highlighted their defence.
"We still only had one sub, lucky we are fit," she said.
"I think we just keep rolling on from last weekend.
"The score didn't really reflect how the other team played, we still had to do a lot of defence.
"Our attack up the middle was really good."
We just played off each other.
This Saturday will see the Tigers back on the road again for their round two fixtures against Texas.
Their first home game with be round three on April 29 against the McIntyre Warriors, who are joining the competition for the first time this year after previously playing in Group 19.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
