Tenterfield Star
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby league: The Tenterfield Tigers began their season

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tenterfield Tigers league tag team scored a big opening round win. Picture Tenterfield Tigers
The Tenterfield Tigers league tag team scored a big opening round win. Picture Tenterfield Tigers

The Tenterfield Tigers might have been beaten in their opening match of the Border Rivers men's rugby league competition but they went down fighting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.