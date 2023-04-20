Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

Work on the Tenterfield Youth Precinct is underway with the focus on the skate park and new pump track

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONSTRUCTION of the Tenterfield Youth Precinct is now underway with a skate park and new pump track being built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.