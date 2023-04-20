CONSTRUCTION of the Tenterfield Youth Precinct is now underway with a skate park and new pump track being built.
Preparations for the second platform of the skate park and the coping have been installed on its first ledge.
Earthworks and shaping have been done on both the pump and skills track with the project in its sixth week of construction.
Work will continue on the platform two, three and four in the coming weeks.
Demolition of existing footpaths on Crown Street and sections of Manners and Miles Streets have been included on the plans.
Tenterfield Shire Council received $2 million in grant money after a successful application to the NSW Public Space Legacy Program in 2021.
It was aimed to fast track outdoor projects in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The precinct is designed to provide a central point for youth and the community delivering a range of benefits including supporting healthy living and creating spaces for community interaction.
It will extend to the broader community through the mountain bike trailhead.
Council received an additional $500,000 under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program last year.
The project will focus on linking and diversifying the users for Jubilee Park and the youth precinct by creating a crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists, installing a pop-up container café, solar lighting to promote the use of the area in the evening and at night, and introducing public Wi-Fi.
State MP Janelle Saffin said she had actively promoted Streets as Shared Spaces in the electorate and was thrilled when council received the extra $487,375.
"I commend council on this forward-thinking initiative which will build on Tenterfield's existing public infrastructure and recreational facilities for our local community, particularly young people," Ms Saffin said.
"I have strongly supported council's ongoing efforts to create more recreational options for young people in Tenterfield, including the Youth Precinct."
Stage Two focuses on increasing the walkability and use of our public spaces.
The Streets as Shared Spaces program was launched in May 2020 as a $15-million pilot program to enable improvements across the state during COVID-19.
Pedestrians and motorists are asked to comply with all signs and directions around the site as work continues.
