Crowds flocked to Anzac Day services across the country in 2023 and Tenterfield was no different.
After several interrupted years, which saw services prevented from going ahead or restricted, we are now seeing some services reach record numbers.
Tenterfield RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart said the dawn service crowd was about 450 people.
When it came to the march to Memorial Hall, people lined the footpaths along Rouse Street.
Former chief of navy, Michael Noonan was guest speaker at the service where he spoke about the ANZAC spirit.
A feature of the local service their was a flyover by one of the Royal Australian Airforce's E-7A Wedgetail from its Newcastle base.
It came over right on schedule at 300 feet.
