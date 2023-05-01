April is a month where we annually remember great sacrifice.
We have just held our Anzac services across the cities towns and small villages of this great land and the dawn service in Tenterfield was from my observation attended by the largest numbers that I have seen.
This augers well for the future so as not to be forgotten. It was time of reflection as we remember the sacrifice of all our men and women both Aussies and Kiwis who have served to help keep Australia free and to hold the values that are so dear to us. LEST WE FORGET.
I proudly march each year wearing my grandfather's medals who served in WWI as part of the Australian Light Horse and partook in the last Calvary charge in history when 800 men and horses stormed the Turkish trenches at Beersheva and won a great victory.
These brave Australian Light Horsemen opened the doorway for the liberation of Jerusalem from centuries of Turkish rule and for the founding of the modern nation of Israel in 1948.
The local village of Tabulam is home of the Australian Light Horse and is marked with a monument that was installed on the centenary of the Battle of Beersheva.
The connection to Israel is significant as we have also just remembered the Easter period where Jesus sacrificed himself to save not just his family and friends but also his enemies.
While our soldiers mainly volunteered for WWI and did accept the possibility that they might have to lay down their lives to save their loved ones and their country Jesus on the other hand volunteered to die knowingly.
While the movie The Passion released in 2004 and directed by Mel Gibson may have portrayed this suffering and consequential death as a tragedy it was in essence a victory as He arose three days later conquering death and this great victory is for all who will follow him.
While we are so grateful for the great sacrifice of all the men and women who have fought and especially those who died in all conflicts lets reflect on the greater sacrifice of God himself to set us and keep us free.
He said that if He sets us free then we will be free indeed. So if you desire true freedom, even if you might be bound in chains, then look to HIM.
Jamie Gibbins
Presbyterian Church Tenterfield
