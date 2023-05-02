Mystery tour part of local Seniors Festival

A long list of events has been organised for this year's Seniors Festival in Tenterfield, including a mystery tour to a historic part of Tenterfield Shire.
The mystery tour and luncheon will be the final event of the festival, which starts on May 3.
On Saturday, May 13, a private coach will depart from Tenterfield Community Centre in Manners Street at 10am sharp, travelling to a mystery historic location within the Tenterfield Shire.
There a beautiful two-course luncheon will be served.
For more than a decade, this event has brought seniors together to enjoy entertainment, camaraderie, and a sense of community, and this year will be no exception.
It is run by Tenterfield Shire Council in partnership with Rotary and Lions Clubs.
This year's program includes a variety of activities designed to delight and engage our seniors.
The first event of the festival, on Wednesday, May 3, The Art of Ageing Photography Display by Amanda Blair, is in the foyer at the School of Arts.
It starts at 10am, followed by morning tea and then a special movie screening at 11am featuring 'Fisherman's Friends - One and All' block buster movie, including a complementary popcorn and water. Cost $5 per person.
Enjoy Morning Tea with Seniors and Tenterfield Child Care at the Health and Community Care Centre (HACC) on Friday 5 and 12 May.
On Wednesday, May 10 from 10am to midday, seniors can watch an entertaining game of bowls at the Tenterfield Bowling Club, followed by a game of bingo. At midday, a two-course luncheon will be served, along with additional entertainment. Cost $15 per person.
Then on Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 3pm be sure to book a seat on an exciting Mystery Tour and Luncheon. Cost $15 per person.
For enquiries or to book tickets to any of the events contact Kim 0448 673 373, Christine 0414 263 715, Shauna 0418 827 975 or Natalia 0439 954 562.
Tenterfield Seniors Week 2023 events are proudly supported by Tenterfield Shire Council in association with program partners Tenterfield Bowling Club, Tenterfield Rotary Club and the School of Arts Courtyard Café.
It has been made possible with funding from the NSW Government - Resilience NSW.
