Tenterfield Seniors Week 2023: Festival to include mystery tour and luncheon

By Newsroom
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:50am, first published May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Mystery tour part of local Seniors Festival
A long list of events has been organised for this year's Seniors Festival in Tenterfield, including a mystery tour to a historic part of Tenterfield Shire.

