A young survivor of stroke rode through the region, as part of his mammoth mission to be the first in Australia to ride a recumbent trike to the four most extreme points of Australia's mainland.
Tommy Quick rode through the New England region in late April completing above 50-60 kilometres a day.
His final New England stop was in Tenterfield on Sunday, April 30, before continuing on towards Byron Bay - one of four destinations he has.
The 29-year-old's goal is to complete a 9000 kilometre cycle.
He will travel east to Byron Bay, and north to Cape York, having already comepleted the ride south to Wilson's Promontory and far west to Steep Point.
His aim is to raise $1 million for the Stroke Foundation, and to spread awareness of the impact of stroke in young people.
"I'm passionate about social inclusion and I plan on breaking down some common misconceptions about disability," Tommy said.
"I want people to know that stroke can happen to anyone, at any time."
He said he has been stopping along the way and speaking with anyone who will listen.
Tommy had a life-changing stroke at the age of 12 which has impacted him physically and affected his communication, but it has not stopped him from achieving great things or overcoming major challenges.
And the ride has presented extra challenges for Tommy.
In November last year, while he was 3638 kilometres into his ride, Tommy was hit by a car in South Australia.
"My injuries were severe, and the recovery hasn't been easy. Broken bones hurt like hell, but unlike the brain they are faster to heal," Tommy said.
"My parents saw the whole crash unfold, Mum actually thought I was dead, it was very confronting for them."
After more than a year out of the saddle, and months of gruelling rehab to repair a shattered pelvis, displaced sacrum and broken leg, Tommy is back on the recumbent trike and resuming his epic pedalling challenge.
"It's been a tough year for me, both mentally and physically, however I'm back better and more determined than ever to get somewhere."
Stroke Foundation's executive director of marketing, John De Rango, has applauded Tommy's resilience.
"Tommy's determination and perseverance is to be commended. He has overcome huge challenges in his life but it hasn't stopped him from making big achievements," Mr De Rango said.
Tommy's challenge will go a long way in educating Australians about stroke, particularly young stroke.
"Tommy is doing a great job in addressing the misconception that stroke only impacts older Australians.
"Evidence shows that while the overall incidence of stroke in Australia has been declining, stroke incidence rates in young people of working age have been increasing over time."
There are 123,977 Australians of working age (aged 18-64) living with the impact of stroke.
