Tommy Quick on road to Cape York, Byron Bay, Wilson's Promontory and Steep Point

By Newsroom
May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie with Tommy Quick in Tenterfield on Sunday, April 30, where he stopped while on his 9000 ride. Picture supplied
A young survivor of stroke rode through the region, as part of his mammoth mission to be the first in Australia to ride a recumbent trike to the four most extreme points of Australia's mainland.

