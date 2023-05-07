Beware promise of enconomic bonanza on railway line

Cost benefit and financial viability has never included the increased cost of road maintenance as a consequence of shifting heavy freight from a purpose-built potholess railway, roads made of steel to bitumen crusted dirt roads. Crude oil bitumen 19th century technology that breaks down under UV light, cracks due to the reactive nature of the soil below that is constantly moving affected by moisture content. Councils undertaking the futile task of sealing the cracks in the bitumen to stop water penetrating the dirt formation softening and weakening the formation leading to potholes.