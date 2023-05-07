Beware promise of enconomic bonanza on railway line

I refer to John Burrell (Why return of trains north of Armidale is unrealistic letter to the editor, Tenterfield Star, Monday, May 1).
I am a former track manager with Rail Infrastructure Corporation (RIC). I have 37 years experience in the transport industry, as a track manager.
I have questions for Mr Burrell, Sam Copeland, Rob Banham and Carol Sparks who are pushing this brain dead agenda.
1. What is their expertise in railways, transport and civil engineering?
In 1988, the Greiner government commissioned a report by Booze Allen Hamilton to cost the upgrade of the Great Northern line from Armidale to Wallangarra. They costed the upgrade at $500k/kilometre. $106m for the 213km.
Those costings were consistent with my own expertise in the field privy to NSW treasury costings.
2. Can any of these four hand over auditible evidence to support their claims? Evidence that a reputable accountancy firm or the NSW Auditor General can validate? One business that set up on the promise of economic bonanza on the Tumburumba rail trail has closed its doors. Having travelled to Tumburrumba to audit the rail trail there, on a busy day, weather permitting, you might see three people using it.
Don't forget to include the billions being thrown at the fruitless task of maintaining bitumen roads under the weight of B-doubles with bridges collapsing under their load around the state. For example, the 100+ rail overbridge at Wallendbeen near Cootamundra.
The promise of economic bonanza has never been realised. Tweed is trying to sell off the land because it has conceded the rail trails are not self-funding.
3. How much will the lycra set pay to use this elite rail trail? How much will the lycra set pay towards the construction and maintenance of the rail trail?
4. How much is the cost of vegetation control per annum? Slashing etc?
5. What is the cost of maintaining 200km of boundary fencing? (Both sides).
6. What is the cost of noxious weed control? i.e. Blackberries.
The Lycra set's spin is as slippery as their outfits.
I walked the entire length of the line from Armidale to Wallangarra documenting both in written and digital form.
I costed the reopening using ironbark timber sleepers replaced in a 1-in-3 pattern and using second-hand materials where possible as $45m, or $54m usining interspersed concrete sleepers in a 1-in-3 pattern.
7. What is the cost of sediment control and flood mitigation?
8. Why does the track have to be removed when off formation is substantially cheaper and preserves the railway line?
9. What is the cost of maintenance and upgrade of the New England Highway with and without rail?
10. Has there been a capture of the number of trucks now using the New England Highway?
11. Has there been assessment of the revenue that could be generated by rail operators who pay access fees like tolls to use the line?
12. What is the access for emergency service vehicles to attend to the sick and injured?
13. Why can't the cycleway be built alongside the New England Highway in the road corridors where there are already public amenities and facilities including sanitary and easy access by emergency services?
14. What is the cost of garbage collection along the proposed rail trail.
15 What steps are council taking to mitigate biosecurity issues and what is the cost to ratepayers?
16. Will horse riders be excluded like they are on other rail trails?
17. What precautions will council take to mitigate the risk of injury from high embankments and what will the cost be to ratepayers?
18. Has an assessment been conducted in respect of the effect the rail trail will have on land valuations? Landholders in the Northern Rivers region have complained their land values have been negatively affected and are looking to sell.
19. Who will clean up syringes. In Victoria, syringes have been found along the rail trails. What is the projected public liability cost?
20. How will rogue motorbike riders be policed? This is another issue that's raised its ugly head in the Northern Rivers.
21. In the Northern Rivers, businesses are complaining parking spaces are being taken up by cyclists who don't patronise their businesses and hinder patronage of their business.
There are just too many unanswered questions that these people keep deleting from their social media accounts.
The line north of Wallangarra is timber sleepered, meaning a third rail can be added relatively easily and inexpensively to provide standard gauge.
There is the potential to link the Great Northern line with Inland rail via Inverell from Glen Innes to Moree by way of a reopened Inverell line. Similar with the north coast line from Guyra to Glenreagh via Dorrigo.
Rail trails have been a dishonest cost shifting exercise by the state government to local governments. It's all cost and no revenue.
No government has ever gone to an election promising to close a railway line or cancel a rail service. There has never been a mandate to close railway lines or cancel services.
The cancelling of the Murwillumbah XPT was done without a mandate of public consultation, cancelled by Michael Costa and the Carr Labor government mid term.
The fate of the Murwillumbah line was sealed by a contemptuously arrogant Nick Greiner who canned the hugely profitable and popular Gold Coast Motorail.
Incompetence, agendas and conflicts of interests have destroyed a 100+ year old statewide public infrastructure built by hand. There is a nationwide driver shortage. People not opting for that lifestyle. Bringing 1000+ immigrants to Australia each day is not the solution.
Driverless trucks are not the solution. Having a 60 trailer long driverless roadtrain driving up the Pacific and New England highways is not the solution.
The honest solution is obvious. In the name of Australia's global competitiveness, greenhouse gas emission reduction and Australia's financial prosperity, we need to migrate back to rail.
Our railways worked like clockwork and were highly efficient. We have a highly inefficient almost third world transport system today. Sir John Bradfield and Ben Chiffley would be turning in their graves as would the hundreds of thousands of workers who built the infrastructure by hand.
Cost benefit and financial viability has never included the increased cost of road maintenance as a consequence of shifting heavy freight from a purpose-built potholess railway, roads made of steel to bitumen crusted dirt roads. Crude oil bitumen 19th century technology that breaks down under UV light, cracks due to the reactive nature of the soil below that is constantly moving affected by moisture content. Councils undertaking the futile task of sealing the cracks in the bitumen to stop water penetrating the dirt formation softening and weakening the formation leading to potholes.
I ask that the editor put the question to Minister for Transport Jo Haylen and Jenny Aitchinson Minister for Regional Transport and roads who recently promised to travel to the New England and consult with the public, will she issue a moratorium on TFNSW issuing any more rail trail leases until the public have been consulted and engaged, ideally statewide as the infrastructure belongs to the NSW taxpayer?
The above listed are operating at breakneck speed to rip the line up and deliver a stake to the heart of the Great Northern line in the belief once it's ripped up, it won't ever reopen or be recommissioned rendering any public consultation and engagement futile.
