Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Letters

We need Great Northern Railway not New England Rail Trail

By Letter to the Editor
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:33pm, first published May 7 2023 - 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beware promise of enconomic bonanza on railway line
Beware promise of enconomic bonanza on railway line

I refer to John Burrell (Why return of trains north of Armidale is unrealistic letter to the editor, Tenterfield Star, Monday, May 1).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.