New England MP Barnaby Joyce said the federal government must not strip any more nation-building road, rail, and infrastructure funding in its May Budget for Regional Australia and the New England.
Mr Joyce said that Labor's October Budget cut $9.6 billion from infrastructure programs, $7 billion from projects to build dams and $10 billion in regional development programs.
"We know from the Senate Estimates that the New England Highway Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass construction completion has been delayed by 3 years, and as a consequence will blow out cost from $20 to $66 million."
In January it was revealed the project will now be completed two years later than planned.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Albanese government's second budget, which he claimed will build "a stronger economy and a fairer society".
Labor has delivered a $4.2 billion surplus, marking the government's first surplus in 15 years.
The government books are in a healthier place than expected last year, thanks to higher tax revenue from surging commodity prices and more people being in work.
But the government isn't back in black for good. The budget forecasts a deficit of $13.9 billion in 2024-25, though this is an improvement on the $30.1 billion deficit Labor predicted in last October's budget.
Lower deficits are forecast over the next five years, with the government forecasting a $125.9 billion improvement in its underlying cash balance by 2026-27.
"Every time a project has its funding deferred and its delivery delayed by Labor, the cost of delivering the project goes up, and Australians are left paying the price through higher taxes," Mr Joyce said.
"The Tenterfield to Newcastle (New England Hwy) Future Priorities Funding has also been cut by $30 million."
