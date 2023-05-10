Tenterfield Star
Stuart O'Neil of Deepwater Commercial Hotel new delegate to Australian Hotels Association

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:00am
Stuart O'Neil has been appointed as a delegate to the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Council. Picture supplied
The New England hospitality industry has a new voice with the recent appointment of Stuart O'Neil of the Deepwater Commercial Hotel as a delegate to the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Council.

