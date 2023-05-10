The New England hospitality industry has a new voice with the recent appointment of Stuart O'Neil of the Deepwater Commercial Hotel as a delegate to the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Council.
As part of his new role, the hotelier will use his decades of hospitality experience and expertise to ensure the needs of the local area are well represented to industry leaders both in Sydney and across the state.
"I grew up in the infamous Clare Castle Hotel in Port Melbourne where my uncle, Kevin McNamee, drummed many pub skills into me that still stick to this day," Mr O'Neil said.
"I like change, networking and growing my skills."
He said being an AHA NSW delegate would allow him to use his experience and passion for the industry to be the voice of our region.
"My goal is to advocate on behalf of our local hoteliers here in New England and garner a deeper level of respect for small town pubs," Mr O'Neil said.
"I'd also like to draw attention to the importance of lending institutions doing all they can to help keep small community doors open."
Mr O'Neil, along with seven other NSW hoteliers and industry representatives were elected uncontested by their sub-branches and officially recognised at the AHA NSW Council Meeting held on April 4 in Sydney.
"AHA NSW delegates play an extremely important role in our industry by representing their sub-branches and providing valuable insight into the issues faced by hotel operators across many different areas of the state," AHA NSW President Scott Leach said.
"Together, their collective voice provides an in-depth understanding of the state's hospitality landscape."
In addition to his expertise within the hospitality industry, Mr O'Neil is also passionate about mental health and ensuring the local pub plays a strong role in community connection and providing a place for people to come together in both good times and bad.
He took over the 150-year-old Deepwater Top Pub and began renovations in June 2022 before opening it with the mental health theme in September that year.
