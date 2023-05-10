COUNCILS across regional NSW are united in a battle with the NSW government after its decision to end its Emergency Services Levy subsidy.
Tenterfield would be one of the hardest hit in a massive blow to its annual budget, losing all of its approved rate rise, plus more.
The change means an extra $77 million will need to be found collectively by 128 councils with a rate cap of 3.7 per cent in the 2023-24 council budgets.
Tenterfield is part of the Lismore electorate, held by Labor MP Janelle Saffin, who said her focus would be on a long-term solution.
"Unfortunately there is no new subsidy and the treasurer has decided to discontinue this one as it was not budgeted for," Ms Saffin said.
"I have a longer term view of how our emergency services who respond to disasters should be paid for, and it is in the way that NDIS and other essential programmes are covered, and I shall put forward a range of ideas like this that are community-backed to reviews that are underway.
"The NSW Government (stated) that due to the $7 billion committed but not budgeted by the former government they cannot continue some unfunded one-off things.
"However, I am backing local councils' request for the NSW Government to work with them to determine a way. It would have been best if councils had had some notice."
Ms Saffin said the situation presents an opportunity to revisit how the levy is paid for by local government.
She said council should be allowed to have a discrete line item on the rate notice for the levy.
One that would "be equitable" for all properties, with all paying the same for the same service.
It would be transparent and does not affect other local government services or jobs.
"The shifting of financial responsibilities from state to local government without commensurate compensation, cost-shifting, is nothing new," Country Mayors Association chairman Jamie Chaffey said.
"Local government is now also being forced to show the assets of local Rural Fire Services on our books, although they are technically owned by the state government, so the depreciation becomes the responsibility of local government and is therefore further reducing the funds available to provide essential community services."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
