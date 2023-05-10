First it was bushfires, then Covid followed by flooding but the Tenterfield Endurance Riding Club is planning a comeback.
The club attempted to hold their first ride back last year but were washed out. They will return to the Girard State Forest west of Drake for endurance horse riding events on Saturday, May 20 and May 21.
"We have an 80km and 100km on Sunday and two 40s, one Saturday and one Sunday, and a 20 on the Saturday," committee member Caroline Woodhead said.
"We are set to go."
The club opened up nominations on Monday and entries are already coming in with more expected in the coming week.
Woodhead said competitors enjoy the forestry routes for their scenery.
"Everybody says they love the bush rides, sitting around the fire and back to basics," she said.
"People go off and do their own thing but it is nice because we do it as a communal - complimentary drinks on Saturday night and everybody trying to chat to each other. There's not even phone reception."
The Tenterfield ride falls one month before the national championship event - the Tom Quilty Gold Cup.
The Quilty is a 160km ride and will be hosted in Imbil, Queensland this year.
Woodhead said the Tenterfield event is ideal for people preparing to take on the national championship.
"That was the thought process, and why we put it a month before the Quilty.
"It is similar terrain but we probably have got some steeper hills in some ways.
"Perfect practice for people."
But overall, the club is just hoping for clear skies with no rain, bushfires or global pandemics so they can get their event going.
"We have had a few issues, covid, flooding and bushfires so surely we are running out of problems that can happen," Woodhead said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
