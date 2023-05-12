FARMERS across New England will have the chance to put their feet up for a night of free entertainment at Tenterfield.
The Grow with Laughter event is hosted by Wilshire and Co along with the S and W Seed Company.
Entertainment includes the likes of country music singer James Blundell and comedic duo The Nelson Twins who appeared on Australia's Got Talent.
Industry speakers from both companies will address the crowd, but the main focus on the night is entertainment.
"We've decided to give back to the farmers and give them a night out," event organiser Rex Richards said.
"They all do it tough; there's fires, drought and always something happening in their world.
"They can't just pack up and have a holiday either, so nights like this can be pretty valuable for them.
"This is a chance for them to have a night out on us and forget whatever might be worrying them."
"There will be about a 15 minute talk from our end, but there is no emphasis on sales or business, it's all about the farmers."
Guests are expected to come from the main areas Wilshire and Co services such as Deepwater, Stanthorpe and Tenterfield.
It will be held on May 25 from 5.30pm to 10pm at Bad Manners Donuts and Coffee.
"At the moment we have 57 people coming and we're hoping to at least get to 100," Mr Richards said.
"We know most farmers will have an early start the next day, but by all means they can come along and have dinner and a couple of drinks."
Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by May 19 with a free bus shuttle available.
There will be a lucky door prize with a Weber barbecue valued at $1100.
Bookings can be made by phone on 0267 361 406 or email rex.richards@wilshireandco.com.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
