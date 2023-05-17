Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The St Mary's Catholic Church Quilt Show was held in Tenterfield on the weekend after a four-year hiatus.

Updated May 17 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POPULAR community event which pushed on during the bushfires in 2019 has returned to New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.