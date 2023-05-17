A POPULAR community event which pushed on during the bushfires in 2019 has returned to New England.
The St Mary's Catholic Church Quilt Show was held in Tenterfield on the weekend after a four-year hiatus.
Last time it was on, fires started to spread and the town was eventually cut off to visitors.
"In 2019, we were hanging up the quilts on the Friday as the bushfires started, so it was very sad," event organiser Dot Sonter said.
"We went ahead with it because it was too late to cancel, but people weren't able to get into town to see them.
"I assumed we would have been back to normal the following year until covid hit."
There was plenty to look forward to this year with locals and visitors able to converge under one roof.
Prizes included three viewers choice awards with a raffle for a queen-sized quilt valued at over $1000.
There were trade stalls with 68 of the 76 quilts on display made by locals.
"Everyone who came this year thought it was absolutely beautiful and it was," Ms Sonter said.
"It's rewarding to see so many quality looking quilts on display in one area.
"The only way to appreciate the beauty of a quilt is to see it hanging, much better than looking at it on a bed.
Ms Sonter said there was nothing more satisfying than seeing one of her finished products hanging up.
Plenty of effort goes into each quilt with the individual putting their own twist on each piece.
"It's anything from 100 to 500 hours," she said.
"I'm working on a quilt now where I'm only on the centre piece and I'm already five weeks into it.
"It's a relaxing hobby and people who do it are generally chilled out.
Ms Sonter thanked the catering team and everyone who assisted in hanging up the quilts.
