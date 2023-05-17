The Tenterfield Bumblebees added another win to their 2023 season tally with a hard-fought victory over Tamworth.
They were back at Tenterfield on Saturday and got the better of the visitors 10-7.
Club president Jeremy Phipps said their forward pack dominated.
"We played our game plan with our forwards and it worked really well," he said.
"Our set pieces and line-outs and scrums were exceptional."
Being linked up with the Glen Innes Elks means both clubs are able to draw on each other for players.
"We are obviously short on players but the Glen players we fielded in the backs are rugby heads and they all knew what they were doing so we didn't lose any ball," Phipps said.
"It wasn't the quickest backline, they are solid footy players so you could trust them not to get over the rucks and to protect the ball."
They then backed it up again in second grade with both clubs pulling on Elks jerseys for a 41-nil victory.
While the wins there were good, there's no doubt the Bees have had their coming round five match up against grand final winners St Albert's College circled.
The students beat the Bees in the 2022 third grade decider.
Phipps said if they're to get a win, they will have to starve Albies of possession through a forwards' game.
"All the guys that were out last week will be back hopefully," he said.
"As long as we keep our forward structure and keep the momentum from last week, we should be able to put it to them and hopefully stop their win streak that they have got going.
"The way to beat college teams is to not give them ball.
"If you give them ball and let them run they will beat you."
