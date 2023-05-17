Tenterfield Star
New England Rugby Union: Tenterfield and Albies to meet in grand final rematch

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:13pm
The Bees are looking forward to a grand final rematch this weekend after beating Tamworth on Saturday in a home match.
The Bees are looking forward to a grand final rematch this weekend after beating Tamworth on Saturday in a home match.

The Tenterfield Bumblebees added another win to their 2023 season tally with a hard-fought victory over Tamworth.

