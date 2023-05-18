For more than half a century John Munro has run the traditional 'two-up' games on Anzac Day in Tenterfield.
Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch president Dave Stewart presented John Munro with a Certificate of Appreciation for his commitment the 2023 Anzac Day commemorations.
"John is not one to seek nor accept an accolade for his continued commitment to the Tenterfield community, but on this occasion the RSL Sub Branch had him, would I say 'ambushed and could not escape' at the Tenterfield Tavern where he was conducting the two-up'," Dave said.
John has collected donations from two-up patrons over the years, which are handed over to the RSL sub branch and used to assist our veterans, widows and their families where needed.
Dave said the donations have also gone towards the continued restoration and collection of Tenterfield's war time memorabilia in the RSL pavilion.
"John has for many, many years has been assisted by his committed team of Peter Cowley and Steve Charlton to whom the RSL Sub Branch is also truly indebted," he said.
RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart has thanked the volunteer traffic controllers who assisted on Anzac Day.
"On behalf of the Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch, I sincerely thank the team of traffic controllers who volunteer and donate their time ensuring the closure of streets and the New England Highway occurs like clockwork each Anzac Day," Dave said.
"This ensures the safety of the community and those who participant in the Dawn Service, Anzac March and Community Commemorative Service."
The team from Tenterfield Shire Council is James Paynter, Kev Graham, Brad Makejev, Damien Lyons, Cameron Gater, Clinton Airs, Terry Stark and Tony Richards.
From the Tenterfield SES is Neal O'Reilly.
Also assisting were volunteers that from a local company, SaxonChase Road Services and being Daniel, Ian, Michelle, Josh and Michael.
"Without their assistance Anzac Day commemorative events would not occur," he said.
