Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield RSL sub branch presents John Munro with certificate of appreciation

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Munro receives a certificate of appreciation from RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart. Picture supplied
John Munro receives a certificate of appreciation from RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart. Picture supplied

For more than half a century John Munro has run the traditional 'two-up' games on Anzac Day in Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.