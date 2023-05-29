Build a new smile with these three denture alternatives

This is branded content.
Losing a tooth or several teeth can change the structure of your face and impact how you chew food or pronounce words.
Additionally, tooth loss can significantly impact how you smile, which can, in turn, affect your level of confidence and self-esteem.
Thankfully, there are various ways to replace a missing tooth or teeth. One of the most popular options is dentures. However, this option may lead to bone loss and discomfort when eating or speaking.
Also, dentures can have extra cleaning and maintenance requirements. Luckily, you can have numerous comfortable alternatives to dentures that are ideal for your condition offered under cosmetic dentistry services. They include:
1. Dental implants
Dental implants offer permanent solutions to missing teeth. They replace the roots of your missing teeth, forming a solid foundation for crowns that match your natural teeth. Your dentist will surgically insert these structures into your jawbone, and the titanium in them will combine with your jawbone.
The advantage of this fusion is that the implants won't slip, cause bone loss, or make any noise, making implants more comfortable than dentures.
Moreover, dental implants are made of long-lasting materials. Therefore, they'll last for several years; if you take good care of them, they may last forever. Also, since they feel and look like your own teeth, they have an improved appearance.
The most common types of dental implants for your consideration include:
You may have to stay for months to allow your jawbone to grow into the implant. After this, your dentist will attach an abutment to your implant and place the crown when your gums heal entirely.
The subperiosteal implant is viable for patients with insufficient jawbone that can support an implant. It's also ideal for those who don't want to undergo additional procedures to add bone to the region.
Before settling on any of these options, choose a clinic that offers the best and most reliable dental services. This way, your dentist can select the ideal procedure for your condition and perform it successfully.
2. Dental bridges
These tooth replacement options are among the best alternatives to partial dentures. Their primary role is to bridge the gap between missing teeth. Ideally, a dental bridge is a fake tooth that can only function if you have healthy adjacent teeth on either side to support it.
Dental bridges are made from various materials, including ceramics, porcelain, composites, and zirconium. Some types of dental bridges to consider include:
Unlike dental implants, which can be a permanent solution, you may need to replace dental bridges after a few years, depending on how well you care for them.
3. Overdentures
An overdenture is a better version of conventional dentures. It eliminates the issues related to traditional dentures. Generally, dentures are supported by natural suction, adhesives, or both. On the other hand, dental implants hold overdentures in place. It strengthens the latter and eradicates the frequent flipping of dentures when eating or speaking. Therefore, overdentures offer more comfort, as you won't worry about them coming out at any time. Additionally, overdentures prevent bone loss.
Conclusion
A beautiful smile can impact the quality of your life. It makes you develop positive feelings about yourself and the world, and boosts your self-confidence, how people see you, and your overall health. However, tooth loss due to an accident, genetics, or untreated tooth decay can rob you of your perfect smile.
Thankfully, various dentistry procedures can help you replace your missing tooth, restore your smile, and live a better life.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.