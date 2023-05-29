Build a new smile with these three denture alternatives

There are various ways to replace a missing tooth or teeth. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Losing a tooth or several teeth can change the structure of your face and impact how you chew food or pronounce words.



Additionally, tooth loss can significantly impact how you smile, which can, in turn, affect your level of confidence and self-esteem.

Thankfully, there are various ways to replace a missing tooth or teeth. One of the most popular options is dentures. However, this option may lead to bone loss and discomfort when eating or speaking.



Also, dentures can have extra cleaning and maintenance requirements. Luckily, you can have numerous comfortable alternatives to dentures that are ideal for your condition offered under cosmetic dentistry services. They include:

1. Dental implants

Dental implants offer permanent solutions to missing teeth. They replace the roots of your missing teeth, forming a solid foundation for crowns that match your natural teeth. Your dentist will surgically insert these structures into your jawbone, and the titanium in them will combine with your jawbone.



The advantage of this fusion is that the implants won't slip, cause bone loss, or make any noise, making implants more comfortable than dentures.

Moreover, dental implants are made of long-lasting materials. Therefore, they'll last for several years; if you take good care of them, they may last forever. Also, since they feel and look like your own teeth, they have an improved appearance.

The most common types of dental implants for your consideration include:

Endosteal implants: The endosteal implant is the most common of all types of dental implants. It involves a simple procedure with your dentist to determine whether you're an ideal candidate. Next, your dental surgeon will cut your gums to reveal your jawbone. Then they'll drill holes in your bone, insert the endosteal post into it, and close your gum over the post.

You may have to stay for months to allow your jawbone to grow into the implant. After this, your dentist will attach an abutment to your implant and place the crown when your gums heal entirely.

Subperiosteal: Unlike endosteal implants fastened into your jawbone, subperiosteal implants are placed on top of your bone but below the gum. Your dentist will place a metal frame beneath your gums and attach a post. Your gum then heals around the frame to support it. Afterward, your dentist will secure the crown to the poles of your gums.

The subperiosteal implant is viable for patients with insufficient jawbone that can support an implant. It's also ideal for those who don't want to undergo additional procedures to add bone to the region.

Before settling on any of these options, choose a clinic that offers the best and most reliable dental services. This way, your dentist can select the ideal procedure for your condition and perform it successfully.

2. Dental bridges

These tooth replacement options are among the best alternatives to partial dentures. Their primary role is to bridge the gap between missing teeth. Ideally, a dental bridge is a fake tooth that can only function if you have healthy adjacent teeth on either side to support it.

Dental bridges are made from various materials, including ceramics, porcelain, composites, and zirconium. Some types of dental bridges to consider include:

Traditional dental bridge : This comprises a fake tooth or teeth supported by dental crowns fused into all the abutment teeth.

Cantilever dental bridge : It's the same as the traditional dental bridge; however, the false tooth is supported by a dental crown attached to one abutment tooth. You only need one natural tooth near the gap for a : It's the same as the traditional dental bridge; however, the false tooth is supported by a dental crown attached to one abutment tooth. You only need one natural tooth near the gap for a cantilever dental bridge

Resin-bonded bridge: Also known as a Maryland dental bridge, the resin-bonded bridge uses two natural teeth on either side of your gap. Also, it employs a metal or porcelain framework cemented to the back of the abutment teeth.

Unlike dental implants, which can be a permanent solution, you may need to replace dental bridges after a few years, depending on how well you care for them.

3. Overdentures

An overdenture is a better version of conventional dentures. It eliminates the issues related to traditional dentures. Generally, dentures are supported by natural suction, adhesives, or both. On the other hand, dental implants hold overdentures in place. It strengthens the latter and eradicates the frequent flipping of dentures when eating or speaking. Therefore, overdentures offer more comfort, as you won't worry about them coming out at any time. Additionally, overdentures prevent bone loss.

Conclusion

A beautiful smile can impact the quality of your life. It makes you develop positive feelings about yourself and the world, and boosts your self-confidence, how people see you, and your overall health. However, tooth loss due to an accident, genetics, or untreated tooth decay can rob you of your perfect smile.

Thankfully, various dentistry procedures can help you replace your missing tooth, restore your smile, and live a better life.