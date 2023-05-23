AN EXPERIENCED animal behaviourist and an obedience trainer are teaming up to tackle dog-related issues in the region.
Andre Avelon and Ian Stewart are putting on a free event at Tenterfield with a focus on education for existing owners.
They also hope it will lead to other dogs being rehomed as part of their Puppies in the Park program.
READ ALSO:
"Dogs will run rampant if you let them and I feel like there is a need for something like this," Mr Stewart said.
"A lot of dogs are being handed in at the pound and we want to change that, too.
"People will realise a lot of the problems they're having are common among dog owners."
Mr Stewart has 35 years experience in dog training and backs himself against all but one breed
"I can sort them out in about five minutes," he said.
"I've got a few holes in me, but I can do all dogs, no matter how bad they are.
"I had a 42kg poodle that I got from the pound and that was a real handful.
"Blue Staffies are a bit more pig-headed and they're the only ones who have really beaten me."
Mr Stewart said the day will focus on techniques such as voice, praise, light chastise and the use of body language.
There will also be talks about the latest technology in anti-bark collars and tracking devices which can be installed on phones.
"I'm not flogging any particular product, it's all about education and training," Mr Stewart said.
"Andre will tell them why they do things and what behaviours they need to address.
"I've got some jumps and do most of the training with them.
"Dogs get bored easily and you need to keep them interested."
There will be a barbecue with an optional gold coin donation with the training day to be held on May 28. It will run from the corner of Scott and Martin Street.
Anyone interested in attending can email andre528@protonmail.com
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.