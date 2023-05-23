The Tenterfield Endurance ride endured a successful return to the Girard State Forest with a massive amount of riders and horses turning out for the event.
Around 130 entries across the two days were recorded and club president Duncan Woodhead said it was a relief to get back on the trails.
"We did obviously feel that we have been in the wilderness for a few years with fires, floods and wash outs," he said.
"It was very nice to see everyone come back and support us in such a good way.
"We haven't had a ride like that, that size, in three or four years due to various things."
Woodhead himself had a good weekend on the track, finishing first in the heavyweight division of the 80 kilometre ride.
His wife and fellow committee member Caroline was second in the lightweight division.
Horses are checked over by veterinarians before, during and after the rides to ensure they are physically capable of doing the miles.
The trails might have been tough with hills and mud but more than 80 per cent of entrants completed successfully.
"Which is pretty amazing, it was a hard ride," Woodhead said of the high level of completions.
"We were very happy with the completion rate.
"It all went very smoothly, and the vets seemed to be happy with all that horses.
"A couple of horses went out lame but that's to be expected.
"Generally it ran very smoothly."
The club's committee is already thinking about next year's event.
"People seemed to enjoy themselves, what they really like is the whole social aspect of camping out in the bush, there's no wifi there so everyone has to socialise basically," Woodhead said.
"According to the people who have done endurance for years, they all say this is a back to the basics true endurance ride.
"Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves highly."
Tenterfield Shire mayor Bronywn Petrie was on hand and gave her tick of approval for the event.
"She was very supportive and basically encouraging us to push ahead and make it bigger and better next year," Woodhead said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.