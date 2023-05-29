The NSW Rural Fire Service is alerting residents to a proposed bushfire hazard reduction burn in the Bluff River Nature Reserve.
The aim of the work is to provide greater protection for life and property against bushfire by reducing the build-up of fuel.
The RFS has obtained environmental approvals for the hazard reduction work, taking place from Tuesday May 30 until Thursday June 1, weather permitting.
The burn is a joint hazard reduction operation with National Parks and RFS.
The RFS said that while every effort will be made to minimise smoke impact on residents, it advised washing be removed from clotheslines, windows be closed and people potentially affected by smoke vacate the area during the operation.
There will also be potential smoke impacts on motorists along the New England Highway between Tenterfield and Glen Innes.
The Bungulla Platform Road, Bluff River Road, Bluff Creek Road and the New England Highway will be open during the hazard reduction work.
The RFS will be monitoring vehicle movements of local residents and ensure the safety of all motorists and firefighting personnel.
The RFS asked people to be patient if asked to wait.
