Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

James Blundell among entertainers at Grow With Laughter Tenterfield event

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:44pm, first published May 29 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A big night of free entertainment for New England farmers was enjoyed by a huge crowd last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.