A big night of free entertainment for New England farmers was enjoyed by a huge crowd last week.
The Grow with Laughter event took place at Bad Manners in Tenterfield on May 25, hosted by Wilshire and Co along with the S and W Seed Company.
Entertainment included country music singer James Blundell and comedic duo The Nelson Twins who appeared on Australia's Got Talent.
Click or swipe through our photo gallery for a selection of social photos taken on the night.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
