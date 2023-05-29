Pooches of all shapes and sizes enjoyed a day in the park at Tenterfield on the weekend, under the experienced eye of dog trainers Ian Stewart and Andre Avalon.
With decades of work in animal behaviour and dog obedience between them, the pair spoke about training techniques like tone of voice, praise and the use of body language.
"I'm not flogging any particular product, it's all about education and training," Mr Stewart said ahead of the event.
There was also a barbecue enjoyed by everyone in attendace.
Click or swipe through the above photo gallery to see a selection of cute doggos and their owners from the day.
