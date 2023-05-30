It's taken a while to get a full team on the park but the Tenterfield Tigers men proved once they do, they are a formidable side in the Border Rivers competition.
The Tigers hosted Eastern Suburbs Warwick on Saturday and scored wins in both the league tag and men's.
The league tag team won their game 46-6.
Their defence has been strong all season and player-coach Emily McMeniman said it was a standout area again.
"Another great game from the girls putting in a big effort with limited numbers on the bench," she said.
"Solid defence for the entire game, using the ball well to get everyone involved and put points on the board."
The men sneaked home to win 36-30.
Coach David Landers said having a full side helped, especially after finding themselves down on the scoreboard early.
"We had Suburbs, we were down early 12-nil and then we got back to level," he said.
"Early in the second-half we went 12 points in front and cruising a bit.
"Then we had a sin bin and had a player sent.
"It probably got a little bit nervy towards the end there but they played well."
The Tigers are at home again this Saturday against the Texas Terriers.
Both men's teams sit equal on six points on the table.
Being a home fixture, Landers is hopeful they will have a full contingent once again in an expected "close game.
"It is not too bad, when we have our full team we have some really good forwards," he said.
"We have missed our better forwards in our away games, they haven't been there. If they had have been there we probably would have had better results than in our away games."
He is also hoping the discipline is kept in check after playing the last game without players for periods of the fixture.
