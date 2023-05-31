Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Community

Tenterfield Care Centre celebrates 20-year anniversary at Haddington Nursing Home

By Newsroom
May 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tenterfield Care Centre came together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Haddington Nursing Home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.