Tenterfield Care Centre came together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Haddington Nursing Home.
Guests included residents, their families and employees, all of whom were invited to join in on the celebration.
Chairman Greg Sauer of the TCC Board chaired the event and shared an overview of Haddington's timeline, which includes several developments expected to be finished by the end of 2023.
Staff and residents were delighted to have Emilia Sattallo, an original resident from 20 years ago, cut the cake alongside Col Mann.
He has been on the board for over 30 years and is now a resident himself.
Staff and residents and visitors were treated to party food put together by the kitchen team.
The event was a great way to send off Tenterfield Care Centre's outgoing Acting CEO Neil Sproule who's commitment to building the TCC Team over the last 12 months has seen the aged care star ratings go from 2 stars to 4 stars at both facilities.
A spokesperson said Haddington and Millrace have a solid leadership team who are committed to staying ahead of aged care reforms.
"This will ensure that the organization remains successful while also being a beneficial presence in the Tenterfield community."
