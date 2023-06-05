Faces in the crowd at Tenterfield Railway Market Day

The first Saturday of June meant Tenterfield's Railway Markets were back and being enjoyed by a good crowd on June 3.
Held every second month, the markets offer a wide variety of goods including clothing, arts and crafts, home-made food, second-hand goods and plants.
Take a look through our gallery of photos from the day to see if anyone you recognise was enjoying the offerings on the day.
All pictures by Melinda Campbell.
