Tenterfield Volunteers Festival a chance to raise awareness, network

The joy of volunteering and the incredible efforts of those who give their all for their community was highlighted at the Tenterfield Showground pavilion on Saturday, June 3.
The Tenterfield Volunteers Festival saw service organisations including Lions, Rotary, SES, Probus and many others offering information on the work they do on behalf of the community.
They were also all in recruitment mode, hoping to attract more civic-minded people to the ranks.
Lisa Dalton from Tenterfield Lions said she felt it was a very successful day, particularly in raising awareness in the wider community of what the various agencies do.
She said the day was coordinated by Lions and Rotary, with government funding sourced via the council.
She estimated around 150-200 people attended through the day.
"I had one lady come up to me who wanted to find out more because she didn't know what we [Lions] did," Ms Dalton said.
"We don't just turn a sausage! Yes we do a lot of catering, but we also do a lot with drought and flood support, financial support.
"All the money raised from catering and fundraisers all goes back into the community."
Ms Dalton said the festival also gave the various volunteer organisations an opportunity to connect and network among themselves.
"There was a lot of great connecting and networking between the groups there, talking about ways that we can support each other."
Ms Dalton said she had already heard from several groups who had signed up new people as a result of the festival.
