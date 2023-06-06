DESPITE a lack of funding, the Tenterfield Business Awards are set to return after a three-year hiatus.
The Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Commerce are hosting the event in September.
Organisers are pushing ahead while Tenterfield Shire Council are unable to financially support the event this year.
"We've been talking about it for 12 months and we've decided to run it," event organiser from the Tenterfield Chamber Prue Birch said
"Council wasn't in a position to do it last year and we weren't either.
"It's a big thing for us to take on, with only seven board members it all got a bit too busy last year.
"Nominations only opened this week and we've already had 15 come in so it's been a really positive start."
The awards will be moving from the Sir Henry Parkes School of Arts Theatre to the Tenterfield Golf Club which will help with the bar and set-up.
The Chamber said it is important to continue tradition and hold the awards to bring the business community together, to network, celebrate and connect.
"We've got a little sub-committee that kick-started the planning about two months ago," Ms Birch said.
"One of the ladies who has organised the event in the past is giving us a hand so we really appreciate that and it will be a big help."
Categories for this Year's Event include: Apprentice /Trainee of the Year. Employee of the Year. Excellence in Micro, Small and Large Business. Excellence in Tourism. Excellence in Agriculture/ Agribusiness Excellence in Innovation. Excellence in Sustainability. Event of the Year & Business of the Year
By nominating a business, event or individual it helps recognise the impact they are having on the local community, and provides a platform to help grow their business.
Once the nomination has been submitted, the chamber will contact the nominated business, event coordinator or individual to provide further details for the judges.
Anyone interested in coming on board as a sponsor can email the chamber at tctib@outlook.com.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
