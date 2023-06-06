Tenterfield Star
The Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Commerce are hosting the local business awards for the first time since 2019

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:23am, first published June 6 2023 - 4:30pm
DESPITE a lack of funding, the Tenterfield Business Awards are set to return after a three-year hiatus.

