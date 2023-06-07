Tenterfield roadworks to patch New England Hwy

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the New England Highway to carry out essential maintenance at Tenterfield.
Starting Tuesday, June 13, Transport for NSW will be carrying out heavy patching work from 9.30am to 2.30pm and expect to complete the work in two days, weather permitting.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow conditions and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, keep within speed limits and follow the direction of traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.