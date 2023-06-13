A BOOK launch will tell the story of a former New England resident who has provided free education for hundreds of kids in poverty.
Gemma Sisia attended Holy Trinity School in Inverell before going on to establish a private school for gifted kids from poor families in Tanzania.
The School of St Jude has been running since 2002, with Australian donations helping her build the first classrooms.
Author Madeleine Kelly and graduate Enock Ephrahim will join Ms Sisia for a launch of her book, The School That Hope Built, at St Mary's Hall in Tenterfield on Thursday, June 15.
There will also be launch events at Armidale and Inverell.
One of her former teachers, Rosemary Breen, was organising the Inverell event.
She has visited the school multiple times and is one of several locals who still provide financial support.
"She's really changed the face of Tanzania," Ms Breen said. "It's been 21 years now and it's grown from three students to 1800."
Ms Sisia spent her early years on a wool sheep property just outside Guyra.
She is the only daughter among the eight children of Sue and Basil Rice.
While teaching in Uganda, she came up with the idea of building a good quality private school, free of charge, in Africa. Her father-in-law, chairman of Moshono village in Arusha, Tanzania, gave her two acres of land to build the school.
St Jude's now supplies more than 10,000 government school students with volunteer teachers each year.
It also supports its alumni to become the doctors, engineers, tradespeople, entrepreneurs and teachers of the next generation.
Ms Sisia was awarded a Sapphire Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International and her autobiography, St Jude's, remained on the Best Sellers List for over two months.
In 2007, her achievements were honoured by an Order of Australia medal and in 2012 she was named in the Australian Financial Review and Westpac's 100 Women of Influence. She was also a finalist in NSW for Australian of the Year.
All are welcome to join the Majellan Club of Tenterfield to hear from Ms Sisia on Thursday, June 15, 2-3pm at St Mary's Hall, with entry via gold coin donation.
