HealthWISE hosts winter warmer day at Deepwater Hall

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 10:00am
The Deepwater event speakers (back from left) Christine Davis, Susie O'Neil, Jessica Towns, Anna Barwick, Belinda Hook, Kathy Wicks, Brenda Stace, Barb East, Catherine Spora, Vicky Brandy, (front) Anne Starr, Mary Hollingworth, Letecia Kearney, Shyanne Sturtridge, Kerry Strong, Sue Manttan, Chris Connor and Kate Arndell. Picture supplied
Dressed in their most vibrant colours, more than 100 women gathered at Deepwater Hall for a 'winter warmer' day on Friday, June 16.

