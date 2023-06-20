What sale means for childcare centre

Tenterfield Shire Council owns the building from which Tenterfield Child Care Centre operates and has operated for over 37 years.
Council is considering selling the building.
Tenterfield Child Care Centre runs a high quality (exceeding the assessment and rating standards) non-profit long day care centre.
We offer places to 39 children each day across the week.
We offer affordable fees to the working parents of Tenterfield.
We cannot raise our fees to the point where we could afford to purchase our premises or pay commercial rental.
Our families cannot afford higher fees.
This means that if the building is sold, our only option is to close down.
We would love to move to a purpose-built, larger facility but that is not an option, we cannot afford commercial rental and have no borrowing capacity.
We have also spent money on our current premises, in order to keep it in good condition. Money that council is now seeking to gain the benefit of.
In Tenterfield:
Tenterfield Child Care Centre (TCCC) is a major employer in Tenterfield.
We employ 14 local people, offer two to three traineeships to school leavers every year, and provide up to 10 work experience placements for Early childhood Education and Teaching students, every year from both NSW and QLD TAFE, training departments and universities.
If the centre closes:
We understand that council is looking to raise funds to meet budget shortfalls.
We would argue that selling the premises currently occupied by TCCC is not the best way to raise funds.
Selling the premises means council will receive a fixed amount of money that will only be enough to fix a small section of road, only once.
Once that money is spent on a road or some other non-capital expense, that money is gone, never to be able to provide income to council in the future.
Council will be using a capital asset to fund non-capital expenses.
Tenterfield will lose 14 jobs and a number of families that will leave town in search of a place to live where child care is available. This has enormous repercussions to our economy.
For example, for every child that leaves town and does not progress through our school systems, we lose $700,000.00 in teacher wages (over the 13 years, one child creates $700,000.00 in teacher wages and associated services).
That is just one sector of our economy, there are also the supermarkets, the service industries, the retail shops. All are affected when our population shrinks.
Tenterfield will not be a destination that families will choose to live in due to lack of childcare.
Other large employers, such as council, the nursing home, supermarkets and construction businesses will find it difficult to attract employees when child care is not available in the town.
The TAFE and high school will have no local option when seeking work experience and work placements for their students.
If council keeps the building and rents it to TCCC (at a lower than commercial rate), council will receive ongoing income that can assist with other expenses.
Over the years, TCCC has made the following improvements to the premises:
We have also installed our preschool room in order to meet the growing needs of our town.
When ever we could afford to do so, we have continued to spend money on the premises in order to maintain it.
It has been suggested that, if TCCC were to close, our staff could simply commence caring for children in their own homes.
This simplistic suggestion does not reflect the reality.
The child care industry is heavily regulated and it is expensive to have facilities that meet the standard.
Child care fees are also subsidised by the federal government.
If a parent were to try and pay the wages of a child care worker, so that their child is looked after privately, it would not be remotely affordable.
Additionally, most parents need reliable (open every day without fail) childcare that a person working on their own, cannot provide.
Apart from the 14 staff members, their families, the 43 families/55 children, currently using the centre, most ratepayers do benefit from our centre being open;
We are all connected to each other and young families are very connected across our community, through their work, their play, through their children, through the parents/grandparents that follow them and through their spending.
TCCC is a committee-run, non-profit organisation (not a private enterprise making money at council's expense) and in the past council has recognised the vital service it provides to our community.
Our committee members are volunteers and over the years have dedicated hours and hours of work to the running of the centre to ensure our town has the service it needs.
The support council has given us to date (through the use of a small weatherboard building and associated backyard) has been for the benefit of the entire community, not just our families and our staff.
Finally, we wish to point out that when exercising the its functions, council is to manage lands and other assets so that current and future local community needs can be met in an affordable way.
The Local Government Act provides that the service functions of a council include providing goods, services and facilities, and carrying out activities, appropriate to the current and future needs within its local community and of the wider public.
The Act does not specify roads or water or sewerage as core functions, nor does it exclude other essential services such as child care.
Child care is a current, future and essential need of our community and one that requires the ongoing support of council, through the provision of subsidised premises.
