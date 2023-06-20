What sale means for childcare centre

43 families lose positions for their children, that's 55 children;

In 98% of those families, the parent/s are unable to stay home with their children due to work or other commitments and therefore need child care;

Families will have to leave town or loose income while one parent stays home, an impossibility with the current high house prices and high interest rates;

The 20 children on our waiting list have no option of obtaining child care;

Tenterfield will no longer have a long day care centre; we are the only one in our shire.

Tenterfield will have no child care options for children aged 0-3 years;

Tenterfield will have no child care options for those needing care after 3pm;