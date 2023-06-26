Better roads a credit to work of council and MPs

I recently travelled to Warwick on the Mt Lindesay Road and the Cullendore Road in the Tenterfield Shire and was pleased that both roads are now fully sealed.
This is an enormous improvement over the last 10 years that I have been using the road and I believe that the Mt Lindesay Road is sealed to the Queensland border and much of that section has been reconstructed and is a vast improvement over its previous condition, which in places was shocking.
I'd like to acknowledge and thank the Tenterfield Shire engineering staff, road reconstruction teams and contractors for the wonderful result they achieved.
The work was undertaken in drought and then in very wet conditions which would have been challenging to say the least.
There must also have been much juggling to get the work done while the grant money was on the table.
Many Tenterfield Shire local roads were sealed over the last two or three years and it must be a boon for those lucky enough to live on them.
This work was undertaken in very wet and challenging conditions and reflects well on our engineering and road works teams. I say thank you to them all.
Lastly, none of the work or the improvements could have taken place without government grants, Commonwealth for the most part I understand, I thank our local member for New England, the Honourable Barnaby Joyce, MP for his part in achieving these worthwhile improvements.
My thanks also to the former member for Lismore, Thomas George, and his successor Janelle Saffin, MP for their part in securing NSW funding for the works.
