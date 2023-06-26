Tenterfield Star
Mt Lindesay Road in Tenterfield Shire is much better | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:32am, first published June 26 2023 - 10:35am
Better roads a credit to work of council and MPs
I recently travelled to Warwick on the Mt Lindesay Road and the Cullendore Road in the Tenterfield Shire and was pleased that both roads are now fully sealed.

