Why did the comedian cross the road? Well, how else are the going to get to the School of Arts building for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival roadshow?
Bad joke, I know, but fortunately for you, some of country's best comedians are coming to a venue near you as Australia's biggest and best comedy festival hits the road again for a huge 25th year.
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is on the ultimate comedy road trip, making its way to every corner of the country!
With over 70 stops on its journey, neighbourhoods across Australia can expect to see familiar favourites from this year's festival line-up, alongside the most talked-about breakthrough stars of the moment all jam-packed into one show-stopping night of laughs.
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is bringing the laughs to the New England area this week.
The roadshow will be in Inverell on Thursday, Glen Innes Friday, and Tenterfield on Saturday.
Tenterfield Shire Council Arts and Culture Officer Bahador Valadi said the comedy event was coming at a good time.
Mr Valadi said the people were struggling with the costs of living and what better way to lighten the load than to have a few laughs.
"Tenterfield is a bit isolated, it's great to have these kinds of shows around the region," he said.
Roadshows that came to regional areas were really important he said, as distance made it difficult for people to get to see live entertainment.
But events in the past had proven popular, with people coming from Lismore and Queensland to attend - so get in fast to get your tickets, Mr Valadi said.
Comedians Daniel Connell - MC, Blake Freeman, David Quirk, and Jennifer Wong will perform at Inverell and Glen Innes, and He Huang will replace Jennifer at Tenterfield.
The School of Arts bar starts serving alcohol at 6 pm in the foyer. Courtyard Café will be open for the entire evening.
Be warned, there will be a adult content, so not suitable for Under 15s.
Inverell, Inverell RSM Club, Thursday July 6, 7.30pm
Glen Innes, Chapel Theatre July 7, 6.30pm
Tenterfield, Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts , 7.30pm.
Go to www.comedyfestival.com.au for ticket information.
