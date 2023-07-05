Tenterfield Star
The Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome had its expression of interest accepted by council on June 30 and will lease the facility

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:30pm
A GROUP who formed to keep a popular air strip in community hands is set to operate and lease the facility from council.

