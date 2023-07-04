Tenterfield Star
Home/Photos and Video

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall introduces bill aimed at splitting the Hunter New England Health District

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has introduced a Private Members' Bill into State Parliament this week, aimed to split the "inefficient and Newcastle-centric" Hunter New England Health District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.