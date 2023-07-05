When there's someone in need, there's no doubt their local community throws their support behind them.
Such was the case last year when Nathan Stapleton needed support after a life changing injury. The Tenterfield and Glen Innes communities got behind him and raised some much needed funds. This year, the Tenterfield Tigers are raising money for 30-year-old Brendan O'Reilly.
Brendan was recently diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, a rare neurological condition which sees inflammation on the brain and spinal cord.
It's symptoms are similar to that of multiple sclerosis.
O'Reilly's parents Marie (nee Petrie) and David are from Tenterfield and had plenty of involvement within the community before they moved closer to Brisbane in 2005. A lot of their family and friends still reside in town and they return regularly for visits.
In late January and early February this year, their world was thrown into chaos when Brendan was admitted to hospital with what doctors initially thought was a stroke.
As days passed, Brendan lost function of his hands, as well as the ability to sit up and put together cohesive sentences.
He was transferred to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. Then his left side became paralysed. It took three weeks for the diagnosis of ADEM. Following the diagnosis, Brendan received plasma exchanges which helped his speech return, as well as other treatments.
There has been improvement but Brendan is only back to learning to walk again. He is still in the brain injury unit and will need plenty of help.
When Tenterfield's Debbie Minns heard about the diagnosis, she got the Tigers on board to help raise money for Brendan and his family.
They will hold a fundraiser on July 15 at Rugby League Park in conjunction with the junior club's matches against MIT Jets and the senior club's fixtures against the Macintyre Warriors.
"Tenterfield being Tenterfield, when something happens to someone, you look after them," Minns said.
"I took it to the footy club and said 'how about we do a fundraiser for this family?'"
Marie and David will be there on the day but Brendan won't be able to attend.
"They thought Brendan may have been out of hospital and able to come home but because of Covid still being around, winter in Tenterfield, he really can't risk getting sick," Minns said.
"You don't want to tire him out also because it is going to be a long time before he is 100 per cent, if he is ever 100 per cent."
The Lions club have come on board to cater on the day and there will be a huge range of items up for auction including getaways, dinners, golf packages, rugby league jerseys, labour packages and more.
Minns is still on the lookout for more items to auction off.
The auction will begin at 6.30pm at the Tenterfield Tavern.
Raffle items: Load of Wood, Fruit & Veg tray, Massage, Vouchers from- Kyarnee Pastoral, Sherelle Fashions, CMC Outfitters, Tenterfield Hire
Other Items
Kristen Lovett & Ray White - two nights @ Peppers Kingscliff, Wizards Butchery Meat Tray, Tenterfield Bowling Club Restaurant Dinner for 2, Anna Hudson Hand made halters, John McMeniman Spraying Labour, TS Constuctions 5 hrs labour (building), Tfield Golf Club Golfing package, Belgravia Sports Signed Legends of League Jersey, Tenterfield Tigers Height in Coopers, Tenterfield Tavern Bistro Voucher and Drinks Package, Billy Moore Qld Jersey, RP's Driver Training, DMC, Challenge Tenterfield
Other Items still to come
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
